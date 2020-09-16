Call of Duty: Warzone Looks to Be Coming To Mobile

Who needs Fortnite on their iPhone anyway?

A recent job listing from Activision has seemingly hinted at what we all could have seen coming. The FPS juggernaut Call of Duty: Warzone will be extending it's reach to mobile platforms. Though the listing has since been pulled from Activision's website, Charlie's Intel was able to catch a screen capture just in time.

The job title in the listing is for an "Executive Producer, Features WZM" which I think we can safely say is a shortened version of 'Warzone Mobile'. The listing goes on to describe the responsibilities as "own product framing and player experience of a new AAA mobile FPS in the Call of Duty Franchise". If this wasn't clear enough, it almost explicitly spells it out just a little further down.

"-Harvest, adapt and deliver essential features from Warzone console and PC into their best mobile instantiation

-Improve upon the Warzone formula by proposing and producing mobile-specific additions and changes to features to ensure a best in class mobile experience that players will love

-Serve as the primary point of contact on Warzone Mobile leadership team for clarity and decisions on user facing features, UX and overall quality"

This all but confirms that we can expect to see Warzone on mobile platforms sometime in the future. It's worth noting that there is already a Call of Duty mobile game, which according to Activision does rather well for them, so the idea of bringing over their most popular game mode on PC and consoles to mobile seemed more inevitable than anything else. This does however look to be a standalone app, that will be available alongside the current Call of Duty Mobile app.

Furthermore, this should come as great news for those on iOS platforms who may be feeling a big gap in their mobile gaming library with the absence of Fortnite. It doesn't seem like the dispute between Apple and Epic will be ending any time soon, so the faster that Activision can capitalise on this opportunity, the better for both mobile gamers and Activision.