Call of Duty: Warzone issue third massive ban wave of the month

Three weeks on from the last massive Warzone ban wave, developer Raven Software has announced a new ban wave has hit the smash-hit shooter.

The Call of Duty battle royale has been the centre of controversy when high-profile players began threatening to leave in the wake of a hacking epidemic that was crippling the game; the story even made it to BBC News.

This is the third Warzone ban wave in February alone. The first notable ban hit around 3 weeks ago and wiped out 60,000 cheats and hackers. A second ban wave was issued a few weeks later, and Raven Software promised these would become more frequent.

The transparency and frequency of Raven's updates on the issue will go a long way to restoring player's faith in the game ahead of the launch of their next season of Warzone, which is set to bring the ever-popular Zombie mode into play.