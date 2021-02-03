Call of Duty: Warzone drama - High-profile players abandon the game, and a massive banwave hits game cheats

Call of Duty: Warzone has been at the centre of a storm regarding cheats driving high-profile players away from the game.

Popular YouTuber Vikkstar shared a video stating he was leaving the game because it is now in "the worst state it has ever been".

In the video, which has now been viewed over a million times, Vikkstar, real name Vikram Singh Barn, said the hacking situation was overwhelming the game.

"The player base of the game is now so saturated with hackers, you tend to find them in every single lobby."

He criticised Activision's inaction in handling the problem, something echoed by many other high-profile players, many of which are either abandoning the game or declining to participate in tournaments for the game. It all impacts Warzone's reputation, and it's reach.

The story has even caught the attention of the mainstream press. The BBC has reported on Vikkstar's decision to leave the game behind.

The application of some mainstream scrutiny seems to have awoken Activision, though, as they have now dropped a massive ban wave to take down over 60,000 cheats.

Vice first reported the move, with a source pointing out that "anyone that used EngineOwning since the last banwave was wiped out."

EngineOwning users were the victim of Warzone's last big ban wave, which removed over 20,000 accounts in September 2020.

Activision has confirmed the move and emphasised their zero-tolerance policy on cheating, citing the 300,000 accounts banned since Warzone's launch.

But banning players after the fact is not ideal, they clearly need a more robust anti-cheat strategy because what they have in place is not working.

Hopefully, this extra level of mainstream press will motivate some major policy changes to benefit all the honest Warzone players. They should not have to tolerate four months of rampant cheating before the next ban wave emerges because Activision may as well headshot the game at that point because it will be as good as dead.