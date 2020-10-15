Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will let PC owners uninstall 115GB of content

Call of Duty Modern Warfare owners will already know that game is a beast of an install. It roughly stands at 232GB, which is an insane amount of space for one game, are they storing military secrets in the code or something?

This is particularly problematic for PC players, who tend to store and run their games from their SSDs, which have a more limited capacity than HDDs, ranging from 250-500GB. Imagine you are packing a 250GB SSD and you are asked to install 232GB for one game? Would you even bother?

PC players will finally get some respite with the latest patch that lets players pick and choose what parts of the game they want to install or uninstall. You can now select to add/remove any combination of the Modern Warfare singleplayer campaign (35GB), regular multiplayer (42GB), and special ops mode (38GB). Warzone, the game’s monster hit Battle Royale mode, cannot be uninstalled.

So may be committed to 117GB at the bare minimum but the option to now remove 115GB of content will free up a substantial amount of space for other installs. That is a definite win for any Modern Warfare owners who dedicate most of their COD time to Warzone because, let’s be honest, if you are not playing Warzone then you probably have little use for Modern Warfare at all right now.