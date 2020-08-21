Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War reveals new game art

After finally announcing that the next title in the Call of Duty series would be Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War, developer Treyarch have revealed some new key art for the game.

It definitely looks more colourful than the usual brown/green of CODs past. Using propaganda posters from the former Soviet Union and the United States, the posters make up the borders of the image as well as the actual uniform of the Soviet and American soldiers.

It’s a striking, genuinely inventive image and on top of the stirring teaser trailer revealed, is an encouraging sign that this Call of Duty will be something a little different.

Call of Duty: Long Title will be revealing more information on 26th August and is set for a release later this year.