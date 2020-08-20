Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War officially announced

After being teased within Call of Duty: Warzone for weeks, with glitching teases that read “know your history”, and plenty of speculation, the bomb has been dropped:

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is coming.

A chilling, pertinent teaser trailer was released telling the story of Russian spies infiltrating America’s systems of power and weaving discord and destabilisation. No one can argue this is not a very real concern in modern politics so this feels like the perfect story to tell right now.

I have not been an avid Call of Duty player since Black Ops 2, I completely fell out of favour with the series around Advanced Warfare and never found my way back. This teaser is truly gripping and bringing the Black Ops franchise firmly back to their Cold War paranoia roots, rather than the more overt sci-fi direction it took with the subsequent two entries, has really caught my attention. This may be the first Call of Duty game I pick up on day one of release in a long time.

More intel on Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War will be repealed on 26th August.