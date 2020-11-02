Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War launch trailer released; Warzone integration planned for December

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, the latest entry in the blockbuster first-person shooter franchise, launches on 13th November and to prepare for that we have a high octane, Blue Monday-driven launch trailer to enjoy. Just don’t make eye contact with CGI Ronald Reagan, ok? Just to be safe.

On top of this, news has emerged that Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War will be integrating with their monster hit battle royale shooter, Call of Duty: Warzone, this December.

During an earnings report with Activision Blizzard (where we also learned about the record-breaking success of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands), Activision president Rob Kostich explained that Black Ops - Cold War and Warzone would become integrated this December, with progression linked across the titles, and all post-launch updates will be free.

Kotisch added, “All the awesome new Black Ops Cold War weapons and operators you unlock and your level 1 to 55 progression will be usable in Black Ops and in Warzone.”

Activision’s road map for Warzone is to cannily link it to their new annual mainline COD titles, meaning players who want to get the most out of their Call of Duty experience will buy the main game as well as continue to play Warzone every day. But, as the Activision Blizzard earnings call reminded us, Call of Duty stands beside World of Warcraft and Candy Crush as one of the rare entertainment franchises to generate “over $1 billion” in annual net bookings, so it seems likely fans are already getting all the COD they can.

Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War airdrops onto PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on 13th November.