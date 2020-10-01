Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is bringing zombies to the 1980s

Alongside the Cold War-era paranoia, the jarringly audacious use of real-life historical figures and events, and the promise of the traditional top-tier multiplayer action, another Black Ops staple are the zombies.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War promises to deliver fans and newcomers alike the next generation of zombie action, with an all-new narrative and all-new thrills and chills set in the early ‘80s with both CIA and KGB operatives racing to unlock the terrifying secrets of the past. Those secrets probably include how to make zombies, at a guess.

Zombies mode will be cross-play and cross-gen, much like Black Ops Cold War’s Multiplayer so you won’t have to miss out on the fun with your friends if your PS5 or Xbox Series X didn’t arrive in time (or wasn’t ordered at all).

For more details, you can visit the COD Blog.