Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War is a direct sequel to Black Ops

There are a few certain things in life, even fewer in 2020 when everything seems to have come to a halt at some point or another, but one of the things you can be sure of is a Call of Duty leak throughout the year. The latest leak for the upcoming shooter developed by Treyarch and Raven Software suggests the title is a direct sequel to 2010's Black Ops (my favourite COD by the way) and the title of the game will be Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War.

One of the great COD campaigns, Black Ops remains a fan favourite. A direct sequel was always going to be a crowd-pleaser.

Reported by COD Tracker, dataminers have found the description of the upcoming game following an update on the 24th August to Warzone. The description describes the upcoming game as "the direct sequel to the original and fan-favorite Call of Duty: Black Ops."

"Black Ops Cold War will drop fans into the depths of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s" the report on COD Tracker states. "Nothing is ever as it seems in a gripping single-player Campaign, where players will come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths, as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters and more."

It must be hard to work in marketing when you're making a Call of Duty game. Pretty much every year there are leaks, this year might be a personal favourite, with the culprit being none other than those crafty folk over at Doritos, but even without the leaks it's normally pretty easy to figure out what game they're going to make since the whole machine runs on a cycle.v

How to announce a game in 2020 feat Chilli Heatwave.

This years instalment in the gaming juggernaut that is COD hasn't had the smoothest of development cycles, with Treyarch stepping into to lead development last year, amid tension between lead developer Raven Software and Sledgehammer Games. With the launch of the Xbox Series X and the PS5 come Christmas, the studio will want to deliver this hotly-anticipated sequel.

Black Ops was definitely my favourite COD single player campaign growing up, edging out Modern Warfare 2, and Kino Der Toten is still the best zombies map included on any COD game to date. So a direct sequel to that game is exciting to hear and I am definitely looking forward to what zombie maps the game has to offer. The less said about Black Ops II the better, although Origins is a fine zombie map and probably the best they've ever done - don't @ me.