Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth getting mod support after 15 years

Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth was a horror game released in 2005 by developers Headfirst and published by Bethesda. It was not a hit on release but has grown in estimation over time and remains one of the scariest games I have ever played. You do not know terror until you have survived the Innsmouth hotel sequence.

The game has gained new life, thanks to a new fan patch that allows mod support. The DCoTEPatch from modder sucklead makes this 15-year-old game compatible with the Vortex mod manager. The game now has a NexusMods page, although it's currently only hosting a couple of existing graphics updates.

This new patch represents the hope of fan support reviving interest since hopes of a remake are slim; the game was not a financial hit, and developer Headfirst went bankrupt, killing a proposed sequel called Beyond the Mountains of Madness. Opening the game up to fan mods could see it get a visual makeover, fix any technical issues still present in the gameplay, and let a new generation of gamer discover an overlooked interactive horror masterwork.

This is more positive news regarding HP Lovecraft in games, following the controversy surrounding the Steam re-release of The Sinking City.