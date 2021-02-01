By Odin's beard! God of War to get PS5 upgrade patch tomorrow

God of War was the definitive gameplay experience of the last generation. It won Game of the Generation at our Generation Awards last year, among many other awards, and continues to be an important key to Sony's future with the planned God of War sequel coming this year.

Now, PS5 owners will get to experience the 2018 classic in ways they never could before, with the new PS5 upgrade patch that arrives free to all players from tomorrow.

The patch essentially takes the two graphical modes available to PlayStation 4 Pro owners: Performance mode and Resolution mode.

Here are the specifications, per Santa Monica Studios:

Syncs to 60 FPS

4K Checkerboard Resolution (4K display device required.)

2160p (4K display device required.)

You can always revert to the original PS4 'Resolution' mode at any time by selecting "Original Performance Experience" in the options, which will offer 4K Checkerboard Resolution (again, assuming you have a 4K display) and synced to 30 FPS.

This sounds like a good excuse for any PS5 owners to boot up God of War and take another journey through that award-winning world.