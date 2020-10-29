Bugsnax will be the first PS5 on PS Plus, coming this November with Shadow of War and Hollow Knight

The PS Plus lineup for November has been announced and it will be ushering in the next generation with the first-ever PS5 title on the service, the only and only Bugsnax.

From the developers of Octodad: Dadliest Catch, Bugsnax has caught the attention of the gaming world with its offbeat but cute style and now the pressure of deciding whether or not to include it in your launch day purchases has been taken care of, it’s all yours for the price of a PS Plus subscription.

Hollow Knight

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Joining Bugsnax are two PS4 era games, Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, both fully backwards compatible on the PS5. These titles are well worth getting for anyone who doesn’t already own them, and they will be available from 3rd November until the end of the month.

Bugsnax will have a much longer window of availability, joining PS Plus for the US launch day, 12th November, and will be available until 4th January so you have plenty of time to bugsnatch it up.