Bubble Bobble is the latest 1/4 sale replica arcade cabinet from Numskull Designs

We love Bubble Bobble - it's one of those timeless, endlessly replayable arcade platformers that feels as fresh today as it did when it was released over 30 years ago - so the fact that there's going to be a new 1/4 scale arcade cabinet edition you can actually own excites us more than a little.

Numskull Designs have already made a name for themselves having released 7 other arcade classics in this format - titles such as PAC-MAN, Galaga and Space Invaders are rightly considered all time classics and the fact that Bubble Bobble is joining them is testament to the placement of this game in may people's gaming hearts.

Featuring dual joystick gameplay, Numskull have worked directly with studio Taito to create an accurate reproduction. Includes the original arcade ROM on a bespoke emulator and features a rechargeable battery to allow you to take the unit with you to play anywhere.

Read our review of Bubble Bobble 4 Friends on the Nintendo Switch