Bubble Bobble has had an arcade-perfect conversion for the Spectrum Next

If you're one of the lucky few to have picked up a Spectrum Next, you'll be excited to know that an arcade perfect conversion of classic platformer Bubble Bobble has been released - and is available for free - but you'll need the original arcade ROMs for it to work.

While the legality of the ROMs is certainly in question, the fact that the game is a perfect rendition on the Next hardware is an impressive demo of what the souped up 8-bit can do.

You can download the files necessary to build your own version of Bubble Bobble here.