Breakwaters is an ocean survival adventure that all feels a little Moana

Soaring Pixels Games have launched a Kickstarter crowd funding campaign for their upcoming game Breakwaters. Billed as a 'ocean survival adventure' the game sees you displacing the ocean to fight the 'Titans & monsters' that threaten the People of the Land.

What the effectively means is some impressive water physics and an intriguing world to explore and protect. You can battle on foot or you can craft your own boat to explore the procedural islands and seas.

On top of that, Breakwaters features a full day-night cycle and online co-op gameplay.

Breakwaters is slated for release on PC, Xbox One/Series X/S and PlayStation 4/5 with the PC release entering early access ahead of any console release.