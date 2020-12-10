Brave the wilderness in the new Little Nightmares II demo

Little Nightmares II is set to terrify and traumatise people in February 2021 but PC players can get an early glimpse of the horrors that await them with a new demo.

The demo is available on Steam and GOG for PC players, with console versions available in the New Year.

In this demo, players will control Mono, the small boy with a paper bag on his head, as he explores a frightening new world and explores the dark secret of the Hunter’s cabin.

We had a preview of Little Nightmares II earlier this year and, alongside this demo, it looks like this will be another horror classic from Tarsier Studios and Bandai Namco.

Little Nightmares II will be available from 11th February 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Digital, and later in 2021 for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X with a free upgrade.