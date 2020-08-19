Brands compete to become a Fall Guys jelly bean, pledging to charity

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has proven an instant hit with players across the globe following its launch on PC and PlayStation 4 on August 4th, and continues to draw in thousands of new players on both platforms as the days go by. This indie battle royale sees sixty players competing to be the last jelly bean standing, and has been compared to old-style game shows such as Takeshi's Castle and Wipeout due to its bizarre, yet immensely fun game modes.

Many popular and household brands have taken to publicly submitting their ideas for branded Fall Guys skins to the official Fall Guys social media in line with their "Make a Fall Guy" campaign, and this has led to a formalised contest by the developers to have one design made a reality. The winning brand will be the one that commits to making the largest donation to the UK-based charity Special Effect and submits proof to the Fall Guys team before August 31st.

We've seen the likes of Ninja, Mr Beast, G2 Esports, Sidemen and Tushy Bidet submitting their concepts and bids so far, but the contest has plenty of time remaining. At the time of writing, the current highest bid is by G2 Esports at $330,003, with their selected design being first posted in this quote Tweet.

For all the latest updates on the battle of the brands, we'd recommend following the official Fall Guys Twitter account - and if you'd like to learn more about the work of Special Effect in making gaming accessible to people with physical disabilities, and how you can get involved with donating yourself, you should check out the following Tweet from Fall Guys.