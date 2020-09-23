Box.co.uk are promising more Xbox Series X/S pre-order stock THIS AFTERNOON

UK retailer Box.co.uk are promsing that they'll have further Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stock available for pre-order this afternoon. While the cheaper of the two is still available in a few places, the full-fat Xbox Series X quickly sold out yesterday. We're expecting there to be significant demand when the new stock is available to order.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be delivered to buyers on 10th November and while pre-orders are now slim pickings Microsoft are promising more stock will be available, in retail stores at least, on the release date.