Borderlands 3 is free-to-play this weekend

If you were interested in sampling Borderlands 3 but you are a cheap skate like me, this weekend is for you.

The third entry in the popular looter shooter series will be free to download and play until Sunday, if your trigger finger is sharp enough then you could feasibly finish the entire game before the free weekend is over.

Only the base game will be available, anyone who wants to play the DLC will need to bust out their payment details to get more of that sweet shooty loot.

Borderlands 3 will be free on PS4, Xbox One, Steam and Stadia.