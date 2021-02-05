Bloober Team's next big project will introduce combat mechanics

Following the successful launch of The Medium, Bloober Team is already teasing their next project. Previously they have suggested it could be Observer 2, but the studio has dropped another exciting clue as to what horrors may await us next.

A new job listing shared by Bloober Team suggests their next project will feature combat mechanics for the first time since Basement Crawl, a game released before their breakout hit, Layers of Fear.

Bloober Team is now recruiting for several new positions on their "new big project," including one for a "Combat Programmer." The listing specifies that the role will be responsible for creating combat systems covering "both melee and ranged" and "integrating them with other parts of the game."

Bloober Team is most famous for their first-person survival horror games, with emphasis on survival, where combat is not an option, and you need to run or hide to stay alive. The Medium mixed things up by taking the perspective to third-person for the first time since Layers of Fear and introducing the ability to defend yourself from harm. However, actual combat was still not a function in the game.

Other listings on the page strongly suggest the game will once again be a horror, as a "passion for horror" is listed as one of the perks they are looking for in a successful applicant.

Bloober Team proved with The Medium that they were ready to test the boundaries of what they could do with the genre, breaking their formula in interesting ways, so introducing combat seems like an obvious next step.