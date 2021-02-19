Bloober Team, hot off the heels of an acclaimed run of horror titles including Observer: System Redux and The Medium, claims they will be working with a "very famous gaming publisher" for their next project.

In a new interview with GIBiz, Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno explained that their next project was, in fact, an existing horror IP from a well-known publisher.

"In fact, we've been working for more than a year on another gaming project, another horror IP, and we're doing this with a very famous gaming publisher. I can't tell you who. I can't tell you what the project is, but I'm pretty sure when people realize we're working on it, they will be very excited," Babieno said.

Speculation immediately started that Bloober Team were working on a new Silent Hill game, something addressed in a report that also explained Konami was working with a prominent Japanese studio. They could not confirm with their sources that Bloober Team were working with Konami on a new Silent Hill game, but they could not get a firm denial anywhere either.

There are rumours that Konami has two Silent Hill projects in the works, one being a reboot and the other being a revival of the cancelled Silent Hills, with names such as SIE Japan and Kojima Productions being attached so far. Bloober Team is the latest developer to be pulled into the grinding apparatus of the Silent Hill rumour mill.

With two possible titles in development, it is possible that a prominent Japanese studio such as SIE Japan or Kojima could be working on one and Bloober Team could be working on the other.

Silent Hill makes sense as a new project for Bloober Team. There are very few major horror IPs that aren't already tied up with active developers, and Bloober Team is said to be adding a combat system to their next game, something prominent in the Silent Hill series.

Or maybe they are rebooting Dead Space. Who knows?