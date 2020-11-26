Bloober Team reveal a new trailer for Xbox exclusive horror The Medium

The Medium is the latest nightmare from Bloober Team, the developers responsible for scarring you for life with games like Blair Witch and Observer: System Redux. After an initial delay, The Medium is now gearing up for a January release on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

In the build-up to them once again ruining the sleep patterns of gamers everywhere, Bloober Team has released a new trailer for The Medium that introduces us to a new character and takes players beyond the corridors of the Niwa Hotel.

The mysterious character is based on Marcin Dorociński, a Polish actor probably best known for his work in hit Netflix series The Queen's Gambit. Bloober Team describes this mysterious figure as "capable of ruthlessness and brutality and has his own revenge-driven agenda. As players uncover more about his story, they will see how it connects with Marianne's investigation."

Sounds like a nice guy.

The trailer also gives us more insight into the threats that await in the spirit world, a dark mirror of the real world, that serves as a centrepiece to The Medium's dual-reality gameplay mechanic.

The Medium is developed and published by Bloober Team and will launch on Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam and the Epic Store on 28th January 2021.