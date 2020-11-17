Blocky Baby Yoda: New Star Wars DLC adds the Original Trilogy and The Mandalorian content to Minecraft

Minecraft has dropped a new Star Wars DLC pack in their official marketplace, adding content from the Original Trilogy (A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi) as well as content from the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

You know what that means.

Blocky Baby Yoda. I must own this DLC immediately.

The pack contains a map, 12 planet dioramas, a skin pack, and the official soundtrack. The locations include The Death Star, Mos Eisley Cantina, the Ewok village, Hoth, Tatooine, and more specifically Jabba's palace (on Tatooine). The character models translate perfectly to the voxel art style that is synonymous with Minecraft, especially characters like The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda, R2D2 and Jabba.

The DLC pack costs 1300 Minecoins.