BlizzCon 2021: World of Warcraft Classic to get Burning Crusade expansion

If you are an old school World of Warcraft player, you will remember The Burning Crusade, the first major expansion for the world-conquering MMORPG. The expansion increased the level cap to 70, the Outland map, the Blood Elf and Draenei races, arena-based PVP, flying mounts and more.

World of Warcraft Classic was a successful attempt to pare back WoW to the most basic of setups (before all the extensive expansions changed the entire shape of the game) for fans nostalgic for simpler times. It looks like the title will now gradually start to bring in early expansions with Burning Crusade Classic.

This is excellent news for me, Burning Crusade was when I caught the WoW bug, and I have many very fond memories attached to that period of the game. The expansion will be free to anyone with a WoW subscription; upgrading from WoW Classic to Burning Crusade Classic will be optional, as you can opt-out of the upgrade and move your character to a regular Classic server.

Additionally, players who don't want to choose between the two versions of the game can pay to clone their character across the Classic servers and the Burning Crusade Classic servers. Any old Burning Crusade fans who have not played Classic to keep their levels up can pay to boost themselves to level 58.