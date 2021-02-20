BlizzCon 2021: Diablo 4 confirms Rogue class with new trailer

BlizzCon 2021 unveiled a new trailer for Diablo 4, confirming the re-introduction of the Rogue class to Blizzard's iconic ARPG series. This will be the first time a Rogue has featured in Diablo since the original game, but this take on the Rogue will be far more versatile.

Players will be able to customise their Rogue, getting to choose whether to specialise in ranged attacks or a more up close and personal style, even getting to decide what sort of weapons you will prefer from daggers, bows, traps, poisons, magic, and more.

The Rogue will be joining the Diablo staples Barbarian, Sorceress, and Druid classes this time around, with a fifth class still to be announced.

This lines up with a leak that hinted at Diablo 4's new class, customisation options, and the existence of Diablo 2: Resurrected. Earlier this year, Blizzard suggested fans should not expect a Diablo 4 release, and, at the time of writing, no release date has been revealed.