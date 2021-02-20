BlizzCon 2021: Diablo 2 Resurrected confirmed

It has been one of the worst kept secrets ahead of BlizzCon, but Blizzard has made it official now; Diablo 2 Resurrected is coming to PC and consoles in 2021.

The announcement trailer shows off the new and improved spin on the classic title.

Diablo 2 was initially released on PC in 2000, and the remaster will be bringing the title to consoles for the first time ever with a planned launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch. The game will offer cross-save support for any platforms that allow it, two-player co-op and PvP duelling.

A leak earlier today hinted at many of these reveals. One that is especially welcome to see confirmed is the presence of a graphics toggle, allowing you to switch between the 2021 remaster and the 2000 original, should you be feeling pangs of millennial nostalgia.

A Diablo 2 Resurrected alpha test is also coming soon, and eager fans can sign up right now. Head over to the Diablo 2 Resurrected website and sign up, free of charge. There is no pre-order requirement; all you need is a BattleNet login.

Diablo 2 Resurrected is expected to release sometime in 2021.