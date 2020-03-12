Blade Runner is getting a restoration and console release

Westwood might be most famous for creating the Command & Conquer series, but they were also the team behind one of the best film-to-game adaptations ever in their voxel-based adventure, Blade Runner - a game that was set within that unmistakeable Blade Runner universe but with an original and detailed story. It was both beautiful to look at and gripping to play - much like both Ridley Scott's and Denis Villeneuve's films.

We now have information that the game is being brought up to date with a release planned for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC. The studio behind the remaster is Nightdive and they're currently reverse engineering the original game.

"It's true that the original Blade Runner source code was lost," says Larry Kuperman, head of business development at Nightdive. "We painstakingly reverse-engineered the code, importing it into our own KEX engine, a powerful tool that allows us to do console ports of classic titles, even in the face of quite challenging situations."

Blade Runner: Enhanded Edition will feature a polished and premium restoration and will run on Nightdive's own KEX game engine. It'll feature remastered graphics, character models, animations and cutscenes and support for higher resolutions on PC.

Nightdive CEO, Stephen Kick, said "Blade Runner is still a jaw-dropping achievement on every level, so while we’re using KEX to upgrade the graphics and respectfully elevate the gaming experience in a way you’ve never seen before, we’re still preserving Westwood’s vision and gameplay in all its glory. While you can enjoy the benefits of playing the game on modern hardware, the game should look and feel not as it was, but as glorious as you remember it being.”

