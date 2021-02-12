Black Myth: Wukong reveals dynamic new gameplay footage

Black Myth: Wukong made a big splash last year when a teaser trailer dropped revealing stunning visuals and smooth, thrilling combat.

The title, a retelling of the 16th-century Chinese classic novel Journey to the West, most famously known in the West as the inspiration for cult '70s TV series Monkey, is poised to be China's first genuine AAA games release. The Chinese games industry has primarily focused on mobile releases like the hugely successful Genshin Impact. Developer Game Science has released new footage to celebrate the Chinese New Year and what a way to celebrate.

The new footage is considerably shorter than the 13-minute preview we saw last year, but it still manages to amplify the excitement levels for Black Myth: Wukong. With stunningly detailed environments, vividly designed character and creature models, absolutely gorgeous animations, and some of the most jaw-dropping combat seen in a game for some time.

The trailer comes with a caption that explains that this gameplay footage does not come from the final game, it is likely just using assets from the game in a self-contained environment to show off what combat will look like.

While Black Myth: Wukong is planned to launch for next-gen consoles and PC worldwide, there is no release date set.