Black Myth: Wukong is China’s first AAA game and it looks brilliant

Black Myth: Wukong is a new title retelling the classic Chinese mythology, Journey to the West. After gameplay footage dropped online this week it has rocked the gaming world.

Developed by Game Science, a studio operating out of Hangzhou, being billed as China’s first AAA title. China has largely focused on mobile games up until now but Chinese gaming has seen a shift towards premium gaming, with Game Science's operations director Lan Weiyi noting that more than 1 million Chinese players were playing GTA V on Steam. Black Myth: Wukong is gearing up for a next-gen and PC release for a worldwide audience.

Trailer courtesy of IGN

Built on Unreal Engine 4, this game looks astonishing. It has a very strong FromSoft vibe but with a Platinum Games energy. The Soulsbourne games never had the speed and fluidity that this footage showcased, this game looks phenomenal and is surely one of keep an eye on.