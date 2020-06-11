Biped is heading to Switch in July

Having received a release on PC and PlayStation 4 already (read our Biped PlayStation 4 review), the co-op puzzler, Biped, is heading to the Nintendo Switch on 2nd July.

Biped is a charming physics-based trip with two cute robot protagonists, Aku and Sila. The pair works together to travel an alternate version of Earth populated by robot friends! The players will navigate by controlling their legs with Biped’s elegant and unique controls. They can walk, slide, and operate puzzles by moving their robot’s legs individually. For the best gaming experience developers recommend having two pairs of Joy Cons.

Teamwork will be essential to progress as you coordinate to explore the world, avoid traps, and even fling your friend to scale walls! The Switch version has been fully optimized for this platform with Joy Con controls and portability in mind.

“In these trying times, we’re very happy to make a game that brings people together. Biped is the kind of game that you can play with anyone! Grab a friend, a roommate, a sibling, or a parent and have fun working with each other to progress. The Switch makes it even easier to play together with its detachable joycons and portable screens. We encourage everyone to stay safe, find someplace cozy, and enjoy our game!”, says Ilya Salamatov, CEO of META publishing.