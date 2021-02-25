BioWare axe Anthem Next to focus on Dragon Age and Mass Effect

We all knew this day was coming. Anthem Next, BioWare's attempt to overhaul and revive the failed online shooter, has officially been cancelled.

The developer has announced that the studio will cease developing the Anthem relaunch and will focus on the upcoming Dragon Age and Mass Effect sequels.

Anthem Next was initially announced last February, barely a year after the game's botched launch, and promised to fix gameplay, in-game loot, better long-term progression, and the end game content.

I think every gamer on the planet would agree this was wasted energy that could be spent on Dragon Age 4 and the untitled Mass Effect sequel.

According to a report from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier (who first highlighted issues with the game back in 2019 for Kotaku), EA held a meeting earlier this month to review Anthem Next's progress and have made the decision to end the project and move the development team onto Dragon Age 4.

"In the spirit of transparency and closure we wanted to share that we've made the difficult decision to stop our new development work on Anthem," wrote Anthem executive producer Christian Dailey in an official statement on the BioWare blog.

Part of the reason Dailey offered for Anthem Next's struggled development was down to the coronavirus pandemic. In the blog post, Dailey stated, "working from home during the pandemic has had an impact on our productivity and not everything we had planned as a studio before COVID-19 can be accomplished without putting undue stress on our teams."

"Moving forward," Dailey continued, "we need to laser focus our efforts as a studio and strengthen the next Dragon Age, and Mass Effect titles while continuing to provide quality updates to Star Wars: The Old Republic."

Dailey concluded with a word of thanks for the Anthem community, saying, "thank you for your passion and creativity. Your feedback and suggestions most certainly help shape the team's direction, and on a personal note, your kindness and encouragement were much needed last year."

Despite Anthem's future support being cut short, Dailey said the studio will continue to keep its live service running for any remaining fans.

RIP Anthem Next. You were taken from us before we could tell you we don't want you, either.