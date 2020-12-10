Bioshock 4 may be a departure from the series; new dialogue system and level design ideas teased

New job listings from Bioshock 4 developer Cloud Chamber Games may suggest some radical new ideas for the iconic franchise.

A post on ReserEra that highlights new job listings with the developer shows they may be working to implement a new dialogue system and a more open-world approach to level design.

New job openings from developer Cloud Chamber include Senior Voice Designer, referring to the upcoming game they'd be working on as an "ambitious, narratively-driven project full of character and personality."

The applicant must have RPG experience to help design the game's "dialogue systems", offering a selection of responses to prompts from NPCs that will influence character and story decisions. Another listing for Systems Designer describes the game as an "emergent sandbox world" with "interactive world systems and non-AI systemic ecology, player growth systems and progression and game balance and economy."

This suggests BioShock 4 would more closely resemble the level design of the first two BioShock games. Those games treated Rapture as a fixed hub setting that players could roam and explore, and unlocking access to new areas after completing certain tasks or accessing new powers. Bioshock Infinite teased a larger open-world setting early on, with those early stages of Columbia, but quickly narrowed down into a more linear (but still ambitious) narrative. If anything, the term sandbox suggests an even bigger hub to explore, which would fit the apparent new RPG focus.

The job listings also state that they are looking to create "a meaningful AI urban crowd system" and do "new and ambitious things with AI," so this definitely sounds like a much larger scaled game than the series has seen before.

BioShock 4 is being developed for Xbox Series X and PS5 with no release date in sight.

