BioMutant went silent so the studio could fix bugs without resorting to crunch, developer claims

BioMutant made some waves this week when it was announced that the game would finally be launching this May, after completely missing its planned 2019 release.

It was something of an oddity in the industry because developer Experiment 101 did not issue a never-ending campaign of apology tweets, changing the release date seemingly every month. Instead, they just went radio silent through 2019, only re-emerging to assure fans that the game was still happening, before disappearing again until a release date was secure.

Experiment 101 studio boss Stefan Ljungqvist spoke to IGN about the reason behind this silence. Essentially, they had a lot of bugs to fix and wanted to avoid crunch while doing so, something that can't really be avoided when you are beholden to a release date - as we have seen countless times in the business.

"It's been a huge amount of work for QA, because it's not easy in an open-world game to find [bugs]," Ljungqvist said. "And then once they've been found, we have to fix them, and that's put some additional challenge on us, being a small team."

Ljungqvist's past experiences in bigger studios, such as his stint as creative director at Avalanche Studios, left him "burned out," and he carried that into his work with Experiment 101. That sort of toxic culture may be plausible (although indefensible) in the AAA ecosystem, but it is impossible for smaller, indie-scaled productions without entirely destroying the studio.

"I mean, the studio, we are 20 people and we can't afford to have [staff] leave the studio, or be destroyed during development. That would be devastating," he noted.

"For certain pushes, you might do it in a limited form. But the most important thing is you get paid, which is not common in our industry, crazily enough. And also you get 'recap time' because you have to have rest. If you're just doing this constantly for 12-14 hours a day, you will eventually have to pay for it."

Ljungqvist credited BioMutant's publisher, THQ Nordic, for not pressuring the studio to meet a release date. While he admitted there may be some additional work needed post-release, to support the game with any bugs, crunch culture would not be a constant in how they operate. As he put it: "It will kill you."

He also added that the delay had nothing to do with getting the game ready for PS5 or Xbox Series X, claiming the studio focused its energies on the last-gen systems, as "it's easier to scale up than to scale down." Something CD Projekt Red learned the hard way.

BioMutant, the open-world action RPG, is due to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on 25th May 2021.