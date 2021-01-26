BioMutant Finally Has a Release Date

You'd be forgiven if you'd forgotten about BioMutant. Originally announced at Gamescom 2017, BioMutant is an open world, post-apocalyptic kung-fu fable title, but with cats. Developed by Experiment 101 and published by THQ Nordic, BioMutant was expected to launch in 2019 but has been hit by numerous delays, resulting in extended periods of radio silence. Thankfully, it looks like we'll finally be able to get our hands on it.

Revealed on Twitter, BioMutant will launch on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on May 25 2021. No news about a PS5/Series X/S version or enhancements for next-gen consoles was revealed at the time.

"Explore a world in turmoil and define its fate – will you be the hero and saviour or lead it to an even darker destiny? BioNutant’s unique design lets players change their character’s abilities and appearance with powerful mutations, bionic prosthetics and weapons. Grow claws, sprout wings, or attach a robotic leg – each choice will impact the way your hero plays in real-time combat that blends melee martial arts and firearms. Set in an imaginative post-apocalyptic universe, BioNutant is a kung fu fable filled with fantastic creatures to discover, dangerous factions to navigate, and colourful worlds to explore with mechs, paragliders, balloons, mounts, jet skis and more."