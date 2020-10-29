Bethesda’s Todd Howard says it’s “hard to imagine” Elder Scrolls 6 not being multi-platform, but nothing is certain

Todd Howard has said that Bethesda and Microsoft have yet to make any decisions regarding the issue of console exclusivity vs multi-platform releases.

In a conversation with GamesIndustry.biz, the Fallout and Skyrim director said they "haven't gone through all of that", but that it's "hard to imagine" games such as The Elder Scrolls 6 releasing on multiple platforms.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda owners ZeniMax Media is not expected to be finalised until next year, so any true decisions will have to wait but does suggest that Bethesda will continue to have some control over its releases: "We do view it, and always have by ourselves, on a case-by-case basis. We'll do that as part of Microsoft as well."

Phil Spencer initially said, these decisions would be made on a case-by-case basis, but later emphasised that Microsoft would not need multi-platform releases to recoup their costs.

Howard points out Bethesda has given Microsoft exclusive access in the past, "Morrowind was basically a console exclusive, Oblivion was a long timed exclusive, Skyrim's DLC was exclusive for a long period of time. We'll decide what makes the best sense for our audience when the time comes, and I can't really project today what that looks like."

Until then Bethesda does have a few PS5 exclusives still to honour in the form of Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo, will that be the last PlayStation owners see of Bethesda? Only time can tell.