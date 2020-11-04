Bethesda won’t rule out more multiplayer open-world games after Fallout 76

Addressing the Develop: Brighton conference, in what feels more like a threat than a promise, Bethesda’s Todd Howard said they will not “rule out” making more games like Fallout 76.

We all know Fallout 76 had a less than optimal launch, with dated graphics, bugs galore and glaring gameplay issues, it was the sort of disastrous release that would probably sink a smaller studio. None of this deters Howard, however, stating the experience “has been a really positive experience. It's made us better developers, it's made us better-connected with our community, and so I can't say it's going to be a one-off.”

One major lesson Howard says Bethesda have learned since Fallout 76 is the importance of genuine beta testing, and not just the glorified trial run they offered for pre-order players a few weeks ahead of release, “You really have to beta test these things for a long period of time, 24/7 with live players.”

Hopefully these lessons help Bethesda make a better game although it will have to wait its turn behind Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI.