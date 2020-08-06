Bethesda confirm DOOM Eternal & The Elder Scrolls Online coming to the next-gen

Bethesda has announced that DOOM Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online will both be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X with next-gen enhancements.

Both titles will be updated for free to those who already own the PS4 or Xbox One versions, with the plan to have both titles playable on the PS5/Xbox Series X on day one with the next-gen enhancements to come at a later date when the enhanced editions are released.

Bethesda is committing to providing free upgrades to any game that they bring across to the next-gen consoles going forward, one of many publishers to adopt this very pro-consumer approach to crossover titles, avoiding this generations problem of constant remasters and re-issues.

More information will be revealed at this weekends QuakeCon at Home event.