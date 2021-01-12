Bethesda and MachineGames are making an Indiana Jones game

In what is possibly the first major announcement since Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax, Bethesda has announced that they are working with MachineGames to produce an Indiana Jones game.

The reveal dropped on Twitter moments ago.

MachineGames are responsible for the brilliant Wolfenstein reboots so they have a lot of experience in Nazi stomping action. Bethesda also revealed this would be executive produced by Todd Howard in collaboration with the newly formed Lucasfilm Games.

This is a very exciting development and when we know more, you will know more.