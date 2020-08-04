Best-selling author John Boyne sucks at Google: Accidentally uses Breath of the Wild recipe in new novel

Irish author John Boyne does not subscribe to the idea of writing what you know, in fact, he once said “I’ve always said the worst advice you can give to young writers is write about what you know. Write about what you don’t know. If we only write about what we know, it’s all biography.”

This is an ethos he carried into his work, writing about concentration camps in The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas, and most controversially with his shitty attempt at writing about trans issues in My Brother’s Name is Jessica, John Boyne has made a career on writing about things he doesn’t know the first thing about.

That trend is still going strong as Boyne, 49, has now taken to using The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as a resource on red dye recipes for his latest historical novel, A Traveller at the Gates of Wisdom.

Reddit user ‘NoNoNo_OhHoHo’ in the Breath of the Wild subreddit noticed the error, highlighting the passage that lists hot pepper, the tail of a red lizalfos, and four Hylian mushrooms as ingredients.

Briefly overlooking how Boyne seemingly took the first google result he got at its word, quite how this error got passed what is surely a team of professional editors is beyond me. Did these people think a lizaflos was a real thing?

This is a lizaflos.

With any other author, I would be inclined to just laugh off this level of gaffe but John Boyne prides himself in writing about things he does not understand so it was worth mentioning.

If John Boyne was A Traveller at the Gates of Wisdom, I suspect he would be locked out.