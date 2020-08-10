Beloved Street Fighter producer Yoshinori Ono to leave Capcom

Capcom stalwart, Yoshinori Ono, has announced he is departing the company after 30 years of employment.

Yoshinori Ono started his career with Capcom in 1993 as a music producer on arcade title Saturday Night Slam Masters before joining the Street Fighter franchise in 1995 with Street Fighter Alpha. He would go on to work with the Street Fighter series extensively, eventually becoming a key producer on the series and helping steer it back into prominence in the beat ‘em up genre. While Street Fighter will likely define his career with Capcom, Ono also oversaw the creation of several major new Capcom IPs like Devil May Cry and Dead Rising.

The Capcom icon announced his retirement on 9th August via Twitter.

"I've been with the Street Fighter brand for a long time, experiencing good times, bad times, and even non-existent times," he wrote in a statement on his Twitter account. "My heart is filled with appreciation to those players who've been giving warm and kind support on the brand especially little over the past decade or so as all the activities on the Street Fighter brand regained sunshine and grew its liveliness.

“[A]fter serving almost 30 years at Capcom, I am leaving the company in this summer. This means that I will resign my position as the brand manager for Capcom's various titles including Street Fighter,” he revealed in a statement that initially addressed plans to continue the Capcom Pro Tour amid the COVID-19 crisis.

He went on to add “Capcom staff in the new generation will continue taking care of the Street Fighter brand and leading the World Warriors. And, I do believe that they will continue making Street Fighter extraordinary. I will look forward to seeing the new Street Fighter brand and how it's going to be expanded, as just one of regular gamers next time."

The impact Yoshinori Ono had on Street Fighter as a producer cannot be overstated. He took a franchise that was waning in relevance and helped re-establish it as a powerhouse in the genre it pioneered. His presence will be missed by fans of the franchise and genre as a whole.