Behold Eivor’s fate in the new Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla character trailer

The marketing blitz for Ubisoft’s upcoming Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is well underway with a brand new character trailer, focused on protagonist Eivor.

Ubisoft has always been good at delivering dynamic, cinematic trailers to promote Assassin’s Creed and this is no different, offering glimpses of the varied environments that Eivor will conquer and the Saxons they will destroy along the way.

This trailer is built around the male model of Eivor so we may have an alternate trailer centred around the female Eivor yet to come.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will release worldwide on 17th November 2020. on Xbox One, PS4, Windows PC, and Stadia. Releases for Xbox Series X and PS5 will be available when the next-gen consoles launch.