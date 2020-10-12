“Beats to be sus to” - this Among Us lofi track rules

Among Us continues to capture the imaginations of gamers and creators around the world, from the amazing memes to incredibly detailed LEGO sets, and even musicians are getting in on the fun.

Musician 2 Mello has teamed up with animator Lumpy Touch to create this terrific lofi hip hop trip into the Skeld.

This collaboration is certainly more relaxing than a round of Among Us, which is likely to get even more intense with the proposed changes so enjoy this track and music video for a change of pace.