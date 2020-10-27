Baby Yoda is coming to a Star Wars: Squadrons cockpit near you

Star Wars: Squadrons is an incredibly satisfying Star Wars experience, albeit a little light on content, and while EA Motive Studios has all but ruled out any future expansions that does not mean they can’t throw in a few little extras.

Namely, a Baby Yoda bobblehead to sit in your cockpit. I typed that out properly for the sake of professionalism but I assure you my brain is in all-caps right now. I get to fight the Empire with Baby Yoda by my side? I am almost certain I have dreamt this exact scenario before.

The dashboard adornment will be added to Squadrons from 28th October to coincide with the premiere of The Mandalorian season 2, along with some other themed trinkets to hang up in your cockpit including models of Mando’s ship, the Razor Crest, and the best nanny in the whole galaxy, IG-11.

These sorts of add-ons may be all we get as far as new Squadrons content goes, as creative director, Ian Frazier, said in an interview with upload a: “We’re not trying to treat the game as a live service,” although he did preface that with a “never say never.”

I have enjoyed my time with Star Wars: Squadrons and if the extent of my new content is having the best small green boy in the universe by my side then I will take it.