Autistica are celebrating International Friendship Day with Animal Crossing to raise funds for autism research and put the spotlight on digital friendships

Autistica, the UKs autism research charity are holding an event throughout July to celebrate digital friendships aiming to raise £2k for vital autism research. This event is to coincide with International Friendship Day on 30th July.

“The pandemic has left an already isolated and vulnerable community even more so. Our work and the friendships made through Animal Crossing have been a lifeline for many autistic people like Georgia during lockdown.

But with no government support in sight for medical research, autism could be one of the hardest hit areas. Now it’s the time to protect our research because without it, autistic people and their families will be left even further behind.

Many of your own friends, colleagues and players need us now more than ever. Join us on 30th July for a special day of games, friendship and fundraising!”

There is something for everyone! Whether solo, with friends, family or colleagues.

Donate, set up a fundraising livestream or sponsored challenge to get Autistica’s in-game branded bundle designed by one of their own employees, Georgia, who says “I was looking for something positive in this horrible situation, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons was what I needed to start piecing together the future. “Sunday is turnip day” fast became a major part of the routine. Most importantly, it’s a world where I can visit my friends and help each other out during this difficult time.”

If you'd like to find out more about the event then visit the Autistica website here. You can also sign up to get event updates and donate directly here.