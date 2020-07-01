Atari VCS is going directly head-to-head with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X this Christmas

Atari have announced that their long in-development PC/console hybrid is going to be arriving with their crowdfunding backers this October before going on general sale in time for Christmas.

The Atari VCS looks lovely, but it certainly is going to be a hard sell to the wider public - we're still unsure who they're actually targeting. The system will be packed with a number of classic Atari titles along with support for AntStream Arcade for retro classics across other platforms. It supposedly is also a full PC that can run other OSes through the Sandbox mode meaning you can pop Windows 10 onto an external drive and access your Steam, Epic and other libraries.

The Atari VCS features an AMD Raven Ridge 2 CPU alongside an unspecified AMD Ryzen GPU. It will pack with 4GB or 8GB RAM and internal storage of 32GB with support for external hard drives.

The HDMI output supports 4K video and the OS is based on Ubuntu, but as mentioned you can install your own OS on there if you choose.

There are dedicated Atari controllers - one which matches the old Atari 2600 joystick and a more modern fully featured joypad.

Pricing is going to be a bit of an issue for widespread support we feel - the all-in bundle will retail for $389 - this includes the console, joypad and joystick. You can also pick up the base system for $300 with the controllers available separately at $60 each. We're waiting on confirmation of a UK release and UK pricing. US buyers can pre-order the console now.

Alongside the console Atari will be releasing Missile Command: Recharged on the platform - a reboot of one of their classic properties which is already available on PC, Switch and mobile devices. The Atari VCS version will include some exclusive extras.