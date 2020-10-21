Assassin's Creed Valhalla will take Eivor to Ireland and France in new Season Pass expansions

Ubisoft has announced the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Season Pass will be taking Eivor to Ireland and France.

The Season Pass offers a comprehensive road map for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players, including exclusive DLC side quests and expansions that will introduce new cities and characters to Eivor’s journey.

As far as the expansions go we can expect ‘The Legend of Beowulf’, which will be available at launch. This side quest will see Eivor uncover the “monstrous truth behind the legend of Beowulf.” Which has me sold already.

Coming Spring 2021 is the first major Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion, ‘Wrath of the Druids’ which will take players to Ireland to take on mysterious druids and an assortment of Gaelic myths and folklore.

‘The Siege of Paris’ is coming Summer 2021 and is the second major expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Here players will get to experience one of the most ambitious battles in Viking History, infiltrating the besieged city of Paris and helping steer the battle in your favour.

But that is not all. Ubisoft will be offering free seasonal content to all Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players, not just those with a Season Pass. This includes new settlement areas, a new game mode called River Raid, the ability to level up your lieutenants of your Jomsviking, a seasonal event called the Yule Festival to experience in your camp, along with new skills and gear. Season 1 begins in December and will run until February. Season 2 will launch in March 2021 with a new game mode, a new Jomsviking update, further festivals in the Settlement, new gear and cosmetic items, and more. There will be a Seasons 3 and 4, more information on those will be available at a later date.

The Season Pass comes as part of the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gold, Ultimate and Collector Editions. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will begin its launch from 12th November on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC, and Stadia.