Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release date moved forward; now a launch title for Xbox Series X and S

Following the news that Microsoft’s next-gen systems, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S would be launching on 10th November, Ubisoft has announced that they will be launching Assassin’s Creed Valhalla a full week early to serve as a launch title for the new consoles.

"We are excited to announce that players will be able to discover Assassin's Creed Valhalla sooner than expected! We cannot wait to see the world we've been creating over the past three years coming to life on all platforms, including on the next generation of consoles with the Xbox Series X | S on 10th November," said Julien Laferrière, Producer on Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (along with the upcoming Watch Dogs: Legion) will both take advantage of the Xbox’s Smart Delivery technology, allowing players to buy the game once and play it on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S. Cross-save functionality between Xbox One and the Series X / S will also be supported on both games so players can keep their progression from one console to the other.