Ahead of the release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla next week, narrative director Darby McDevitt takes us on a decidedly chilled-out exploration of the often un-chill Norse mythology in a new mini-documentary.

The 3-minute long video takes us through the historical setting for Valhalla, the clash of the old beliefs vs Christianity, and explained the purpose and importance of Norse Gods in McDevitt’s distinctly soothing tones.

It’s brief and probably contains nothing you would not know if you had played God of War or seen the Thor movies, for those who aren’t of the more scholarly persuasion, but it’s a handy piece of marketing to help contextualise the action of this new entry in the Assassin’s Creed saga.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hits Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, PS4 and Stadia on the 10th November. It comes to PS5 at launch, from 12th November.