Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the biggest launch in the franchise's history

Ubisoft has excitedly announced strong early sales for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

The Viking epic is already one of the highest-rated games this season, as per MetaCritic, has reportedly sold more units in its first week than any other Assassin's Creed game during the same period of release.

This comes hot on the heels of the report that Valhalla beat Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War in the UK physical media charts. The launch of next-gen systems bolstered interest in the new Assassin's Creed title. Valhalla has also become the top-selling Ubisoft PC launch of all time, driven by what they called an "all-time record Ubisoft Store sales performance."

"We are truly delighted by the enthusiastic response from players and want to thank the fans for their incredible support. Delivering this game amid a global pandemic was a true tour de force by our teams and it's fantastic to see players enjoying the game so much," said Julien Laferrière, the producer on Assassin's Creed Valhalla. "Launch is only the beginning and we have robust content plans for Assassin's Creed Valhalla that will keep players immersed in their epic Viking saga for a long time to come."

Ubisoft reported some fun stats to coincide with this news. As per their analytics, Assassin's Creed Valhalla players have already covered more than 4 million kilometres on foot, building over 55 million buildings, winning over 3.5 million games of Orlog, and over 1.8 million players have won at least one drinking game since launch. That's a lot of drinking, but they are Vikings, so it's probably fine. With numbers like that, there really is no denying Valhalla has been a huge success for Ubisoft and a real shot in the arm for the Assassin's Creed franchise.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PS5, PS4, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, as well as on Stadia, Amazon Luna and Ubisoft's subscription service, Ubisoft+.