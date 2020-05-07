Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay trailer released

Platforms: Microsoft Xbox Series X | Sony PlayStation 4 | Sony PlayStation 5 | Microsoft Xbox One | PC
It debuted during the Inside Xbox stream this afternoon and now we can share the first gameplay trailer of Assassin's Creed: Valhalla - it looks stunning - and really embraces the mystic sites dotted around the UK including Stonehenge.

“As developers, we’re always excited to work with new hardware because it gives us a greater ability to express our creative vision. Assassin’s Creed has always been committed to exploring new technologies and leveraging new consoles abilities to deliver the most immersive experience possible. We are excited to be collaborating closely with Microsoft to bring Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to the Xbox Series X” said Ashraf Ismail, Creative Director of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

With the Xbox Series X, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will take full advantage of its enhanced graphics, giving players the opportunity to experience the open world of Norway and England down to the very last detail. In addition, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will benefit from faster loading times.

Finally, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will leverage Smart Delivery technology, allowing players to buy the game once and play it on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X when both the consoles and the game are available.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia and PC this Christmas.

